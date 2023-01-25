Stefanik’s support of George Santos criticized

(WWNY) - You’ve likely heard of Congressman George Santos, the New York Republican under fire for his fictional resume - lying about things as he was trying to get elected.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) supported Santos during his campaign. Now other House members want to know what Stefanik knew about Santos and when.

In his first month in office, Democratic Congressman Daniel Goldman of New York filed a complaint against Santos with the House Ethics Committee for his lies and is calling on Stefanik to cooperate with an investigation.

“I did expect disarray and chaos now that the Republicans actually have to govern,” said Goldman.

Santos’ claims that he had a job on Wall Street and a degree from Baruch College are just two of the numerous lies he told during his campaign.

Stefanik’s Twitter page shows she supported Santos during his campaign, helping raise $100,000.

According to CNN, some Republican donors only donated because of Stefanik’s sway, quoting one supporter as saying he would have never donated without Elise.

The article also reports one of Stefanik’s top aides was heavily involved in advising and hiring people for Santos’ campaign.

Now, Goldman wants Stefanik to come clean about what she knew and when.

“It seems quite clear that Congresswoman Stefanik knew about George Santos’ lies during the campaign, yet supported him anyway,” he said. “The question for her is: as somebody who has preached about transparency and accountability, what exactly did you know, when did you know it, and did you partake in a cover-up?”

A spokesperson for Stefanik calls the CNN article a “disproven attempted hit job on the Congresswoman from the fake news media,” and goes on to say, “At no point did any staff for Congresswoman Stefanik work or advise this candidate, nor was she aware of the allegations prior to the New York Times reporting.”

