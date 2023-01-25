Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills

Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer.

Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia M. Seymour Verne.

Timothy married Wanda L. Delisle in 1980 at their home in Evans Mills, NY, where the couple raised their five children.

He retired from the Local Pipe Fitters Union in 2020, due to illness.

Timothy enjoyed racing and baseball, and most of all, restoring his 1969 Pontiac GTO.

He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 43 years, Wanda; 5 children, Todd and Melissa Verne, Tonya and Justin Schreppel, Timothy Verne, Jr., Melissa Fox and Ray Woodard, and Cheyenne Verne; he was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and he was so proud of them; three brothers, Bob and Sue Verne, Bill Verne, and Donnie Verne; two sisters, Peggy Gregware, and Chris Verne; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a sister, Vicki Lynch and a brother, Nicholas Verne, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July 2023.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

