Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20,...
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer.(Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer.

Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia M. Seymour Verne.

Timothy married Wanda L. Delisle in 1980 at their home in Evans Mills, NY, where the couple raised their five children.

He retired from the Local Pipe Fitters Union in 2020, due to illness.

Timothy enjoyed racing and baseball, and most of all, restoring his 1969 Pontiac GTO.

He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 43 years, Wanda; 5 children, Todd and Melissa Verne, Tonya and Justin Schreppel, Timothy Verne, Jr., Melissa Fox and Ray Woodard, and Cheyenne Verne; he was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and he was so proud of them; three brothers, Bob and Sue Verne, Bill Verne, and Donnie Verne; two sisters, Peggy Gregware, and Chris Verne; nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, a sister, Vicki Lynch and a brother, Nicholas Verne, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July 2023.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville
Candles
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, Coffeen Street, Watertown, passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home...
Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, of Watertown
Charles J. Owens, 61, of 9 Laurel Ave, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, January 23,...
Charles J. Owens, 61, of Massena

Obituaries

Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of CR-25, passed away at home, Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023.
Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of Oxbow
Margaret M. Titus, 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical...
Margaret M. Titus, 77, of Gouverneur
Spaziani announces run for city council
Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer
Leonard Spaziani
Spaziani to run for city council
Morning Checkup: Glaucoma Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Glaucoma Awareness Month