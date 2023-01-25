Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon.

A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.

Places could get from 6 inches to a foot of snow, which could get heavy at times. There could be some mixed precipitation late tonight, but that will change back to snow by Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 30s. Thursday starts out around 30 degrees, but temperatures fall into the mid-20s by afternoon.

Friday will be much quieter. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and only a 20% chance of snow.

We’ll have a snowy weekend. There’s a 60% chance on Saturday and a 70% chance on Sunday.

There’s a small chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s.

