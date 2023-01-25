Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16 year old was charged with menacing a police officer after pointing an “air rifle” at an officer Tuesday, Watertown police said Wednesday.

The 16 year old male, whose name was not released, was one of two 16 year olds arrested by police during an incident on the 300 block of Flower Avenue East.

An air rifle uses compressed air to fire pellets or BBs.

The officer confronted by the weapon showed “good self control,” said Detective Lieutenant Jason Badalato.

After pointing the gun at the officer, the youth then did what police told him to do, Badalato said.

Both 16 year olds were released and will be prosecuted in family court.

Badalato confirmed that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and New York State police assisted in bringing several people in for questioning.

