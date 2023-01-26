Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle...
Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer.(Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle with brain cancer. Arrangements for cremation have been made and there will be calling hours at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm.   Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11 am at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney, celebrant. Contributions in Alex’s memory can be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston or to Potsdam Humane Society. An additional memorial service will be held in Gloucester, MA this spring/summer.

Alex is survived by her soulmate, Brandin Cousineau, who were recently married in the Lord’s eyes; her mother, Sheryl Berking; her sister, Meghan Berking; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Blackman; paternal great aunt, Barbara Sanders; her godmother, Heidi Blackman Porat; her godfather, Dave Torrance; her aunts and uncles: Carter Berking, Adele Sands, Bobbie and Dave Dalzell, Maggie and Bob Daigle, Bob and Sheri Dreier, Amy and Patrick Maher; her cousins: Gabriella and Zak Porat; James and Tori Sands Berking, Emma and Charlotte Sands; Brian and Theresa Maher. She is predeceased by her father, Christopher Berking and her dog, Molly.

Alex was born on May 3, 1993 in Boston, MA to Christopher and Sheryl Berking. She was a 2011 graduate of Beverly High School and a 2015 graduate of Lasell College with a degree in Athletic Training. She then received her Master of Science in Sports Conditioning and Human Performance from Southern Utah University in 2021. She started her career as an athletic trainer at SUNY Potsdam in August of 2015. After a few years, in 2019, she became an adjunct professor in the Exercise Science program at SUNY Potsdam. This past spring, she was in the process of becoming an EMT, but chemo treatments prevented her from finishing.

In high school, she enjoyed playing soccer and lacrosse where she developed her passion for athletic training. During her free time, she loved to read in the mornings with her coffee, was a wine connoisseur, loved Disney and Marvel movies, and spending time with her beloved cat, Gryffin. She enjoyed expressing herself through tattoos that commemorate meaningful times of her life. Alex’s smile and sense of humor lit up any room she was in.

Thoughts, memories and prayers for the Berking family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Survey
Inflation tops list of north country concerns, says survey
Frank G. Keruskie, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 24th at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he...
Frank G. Keruskie, Sr., 82
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25,...
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton
Candles
Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

Kathleen Murnen Silver, age 82, formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on January...
Kathleen Murnen Silver, 82, formerly of Ogdensburg
Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam...
Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, of Winthrop
Tom A. Portolese, age 66 of Massena, passed away in Naples Florida on Sunday January 22, 2023...
Tom A. Portolese, 66, of Massena
James Duffy Duswalt, 70, Clayton, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Samaritan...
James Duffy Duswalt, 70, of Clayton
Water faucet
Olney floats idea of having Watertown buy private water district
Gretchen E. Jackson
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton