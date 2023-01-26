Auto dealer donates nearly $11K to Salvation Army

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An auto dealer has donated thousands of dollars to Watertown’s Salvation Army.

Bob Johnson Auto Group presented the charity with a check for $10,750 on Thursday.

Between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, Bob Johnson sold 221 vehicles at its outer Washington Street location.

For every vehicle, the dealer donated about $50 to the Salvation Army.

“From our food pantry, our soup kitchen, even towards the warming center going on right now, it’s helping us,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Salvation Army.

“We try to partner with all the local places that benefit the community. The Salvation Army is one of the biggest ones,” said Mike Perkins, general manager, Bob Johnson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Bob Johnson also helped sponsor the Salvation Army’s golf tournament this past summer and a pancake breakfast during the holidays.

