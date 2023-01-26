Auto dealer donates nearly $11K to Salvation Army

Bob Johnson Auto Group presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,750 on Thursday.
Bob Johnson Auto Group presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,750 on Thursday.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An auto dealer has donated thousands of dollars to Watertown’s Salvation Army.

Bob Johnson Auto Group presented the charity with a check for $10,750 on Thursday.

Between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, Bob Johnson sold 221 vehicles at its outer Washington Street location.

For every vehicle, the dealer donated about $50 to the Salvation Army.

“From our food pantry, our soup kitchen, even towards the warming center going on right now, it’s helping us,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Salvation Army.

“We try to partner with all the local places that benefit the community. The Salvation Army is one of the biggest ones,” said Mike Perkins, general manager, Bob Johnson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Bob Johnson also helped sponsor the Salvation Army’s golf tournament this past summer and a pancake breakfast during the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
Gavel
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
Wake Up Weather
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
Hugh C. Williams Senior High, Canton
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act

Latest News

Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent makes plans for $4.5M state grant
Ask the Pharmacist - January 27
School money
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
SNAP Benefits
St. Lawrence County warns public about SNAP scam