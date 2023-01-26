Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, of Winthrop

Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. His family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Graveside services with military honors and a celebration of life luncheon will be held later this year.

Brian was born December 12, 1946, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, son of the late Anthony and Jessie (Milligan) Perrier. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School in 1965. He entered the US Army in 1966, serving during the Vietnam War. He was married Meredith Thomas, and from that relationship came his three children. He worked for Midstate Elevator, then as a bus driver for St. Lawrence Central School, retiring in 2010. Brian was superintendent of Tri Town Arena for several years. He was a member of the Brasher Winthrop Fire Department, and a commissioner for the Brasher Winthrop Fire District.

He is survived by his children; Jacque Perrier of Boiling Springs, SC, Juli and Nick Hence of Winthrop and Jon Paul Perrier of Winthrop, his sister, Jeanette Missigman of Syracuse, three grandchildren, Shelby Perrier of Boiling Springs, SC, Briane Taylor of Winthrop, and Blake Hence of Clarksville, IN, a great grandson, Thomas Leuck of Boiling Springs, SC, also leaving behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one grandson, Logan J. Perrier.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to Brasher Winthrop Fire Department.

Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

