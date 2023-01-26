Cape Vincent makes plans for $4.5M state grant

Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - After submitting a wish list last fall, Cape Vincent recently won a $4.5 million state grant.

“We are extremely fortunate, extremely excited to be able to have that opportunity to prove that we can make this even nicer, not only for residents but for tourists and people that come visit us,” said Mayor Jerry Golden.

The grant is part of the $100 million NY Forward program.

With its share of the money, Golden says the village will improve its international ferry landing and the waterfront area with hopes of teaming up with the town to add more docks.

“This sort of grant opportunity, it’s just key. So many projects that wouldn’t be able to be funded,” he said. “This will help. I’m sure we’ll make everybody proud by doing a good job.”

Cape Vincent also wants to revamp downtown and fix facades, working with private businesses, as well as improve its current green space in the village.

Golden says getting the grant is just the first step in a long process. There are still plenty of things to do before anything can get started in the village.

