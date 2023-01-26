Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum focusing on workplace culture.
Chamber executive director Kayla Jamieson talked about the chamber’s annual economic forum on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video above for her interview.
The forum will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, at the Watertown Elks Lodge.
It costs $22 for non-members and $15 for members.
You can learn more and register at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.