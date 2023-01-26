Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum focusing on workplace culture.

Chamber executive director Kayla Jamieson talked about the chamber’s annual economic forum on 7 News This Morning.

The forum will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, at the Watertown Elks Lodge.

It costs $22 for non-members and $15 for members.

You can learn more and register at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

