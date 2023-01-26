Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum focusing on workplace culture.

Chamber executive director Kayla Jamieson talked about the chamber’s annual economic forum on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The forum will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, at the Watertown Elks Lodge.

It costs $22 for non-members and $15 for members.

You can learn more and register at watertownny.com. You can also call 315-788-4400.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
Gavel
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
Wake Up Weather
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
Hugh C. Williams Senior High, Canton
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown.
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Exercising the lower body
Donald Straight sent us this pic of a frosty fence in Brasher.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Plenty of nature
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather alerts all day
The former Black River Paper property at Factory Square in Watertown could see new life as...
Watertown seeks state grants for downtown projects