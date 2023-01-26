Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formally of Lisbon

Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY joined her beloved on January 6th, 2023 in Nashville, TN. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell of Nashville, TN and formally of Lisbon, NY; sons Virgil Trudell of Chase Mills, NY; Paul-James Trudell of Nashville, TN; and daughters Cynthia Trudell Rapin of Mexico, NY; and Jayne Trudell of Lisbon, NY. Pete had eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, three sisters Velma, Shirley and Beverly and was predeceased by a son-in-law David Rapin; three brothers Robert, Leo, and Warren; and one sister Theresa.

He served four years in the US Navy during the Korean conflict and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Amvets. He attended White Church in Lisbon.

A talented singer and musician, he excelled as a multi-instrumentalist including the guitar, banjo, and harmonica but he was well known for playing the fiddle. A lover of country music, he was most proud of his ability to play “The Orange Blossom Special, a highly requested song from his family and friends.

He worked as a supervisor and retired from Alcoa Aluminum in Massena, NY after 36 years. He was a master mechanic of engines, especially snowmobiles and a Jack of all trades at home. He always got a kick our of being the truck driver that took the second load of dirt out of the Eisenhower lock.

He loved his family, his animals and had many friends. He had a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed his life at the fullest.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department or Louisville Volunteer Fire Department in New York.

There will be no funeral services at this time.

