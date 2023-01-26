Days after sex crime arrest, Nicholson apparently dies by suicide

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Days after being arrested for another sex crime, 46-year-old Alexander Nicholson of Watertown has apparently taken his own life.

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Nicholson was pronounced dead of an apparent suicide on Thursday.

The former Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy was charged earlier this week with one count of criminal sex act.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said his arrest stemmed from an investigation into a now 22-year-old male victim reporting abuse that allegedly happened when the victim was 13.

According to court documents, Nicholson allegedly performed oral sex on the boy in the fall of 2013 on a “nature trail” behind the Northland Estates trailer park in the town of Watertown.

The documents said he paid the victim money to compel him not to report the crime.

Nicholson was a registered sex offender and, according to his record online, he served 2 years in state prison after being convicted of a criminal sex act in 2011, where the victims were 14 and 16 years old.

That case cost Nicholson his job with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.

Following his recent arrest, Nicholson was released without bail. The District Attorney’s Office asked for $100,000 bail but was denied.

Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives said Tuesday that they believed Nicholson committed sex crimes against more victims.

After announcing Nicholson’s death, the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices said they still want people to come forward if they have information.

“We would like to continue to provide any needed services for those who may (have) relevant information relating to the prior investigation,” the offices said in a news release.

The Watertown Police Department is investigating Nicholson’s death.

