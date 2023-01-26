Evelyn L. Hayes: 92 of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn L. Hayes: 92 of Watertown, New York, passed away January 23, 2023 peacefully at home with family by her side.

Evelyn was born on December 14, 1930, in Indiana to Lucille Hill Daniels and Ralph Daniels. She grew up, attended school and lived in Watertown her entire life. Evelyn graduated from Watertown High School and worked for a brief period before marrying Thomas Hayes on September 22, 1951. Together, they built a home next to her mother and father and began to raise a family. Soon, her sisters Lillian Daniels Troup and Margaret Daniels Tederson built homes on the same street. It became a generation of family and cousins growing up together in a small-town environment.

Evelyn is preceded in death by both her mother, father, husband; Thomas Hayes, son; William Hayes; son in law; John Day, brother; Arthur; Sam, sisters: Lillian Troup and Margaret Tederson.

She is survived by her sister; Betty Averill, daughters; Sharon Day, Nancy Hayes, son; Timothy Hayes, daughters in law; Lori Hayes Boisjoli and Vonda Hayes along with six grandchildren in both Vermont and Oklahoma.

Evelyn’s life was entirely devoted to her family. She was a stay-at-home mom who provided for her children and made sacrifices herself to make sure they were well taken care of.

She was very proud of all her children for achieving various college degrees and vocations.

Evelyn was passionate about traveling to see her children once they left the “nest”.

She could often be found traveling to Rhode Island, Vermont, Oklahoma and Florida during vacations and summers to see them. Additionally, trips were taken with her sisters and sister-in-law from Maine to Florida.

Later in life, Evelyn became interested in reading about history and specific countries. She always longed to go to China. Although this dream was not achieved, she felt as an armchair reader, she became well versed. Evelyn had a gift for drawing and painting. Moreover, she loved sewing and enjoyed making quilts and sewing items for women with Breast Cancer. She also volunteered locally to help with the Heart Association when needed.

Evelyn’s most amusing hobby had to be going to Foxwoods in Connecticut and Turning Stone in New York to play the slot machines. Here, she always had a big smile on her face! A small amount of money could last her all day which she bragged about each trip.

Evelyn will be remembered for her kind nature and quiet demeanor. Although she was not a woman of many words, her kindness to people was felt by those who were close, especially her sister-in-law Bethyl Daniels.

No service will be held at Evelyn’s request. A private family interment at the North Watertown Cemetery will be held in the summer of 2023. Cummings Funeral home will oversee arrangements. Please visit; www.cummingsfuneral.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

I have fought the good fight

I have finished the race.

I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7

