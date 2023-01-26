Fitness with Jamie: Exercising the lower body

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk knows many of us prefer to work out outside. But since we can’t, she shows us exercises that will keep us toned until we can.

This week, she demonstrates moves that work on the lower body, including glutes and outer thighs.

She uses an exercise band, but these moves can be done without it.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

