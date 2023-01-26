Frank G. Keruskie, Sr., 82

Frank G. Keruskie, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 24th at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been admitted earlier in the day. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank G. Keruskie, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 24th at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he had been admitted earlier in the day. He was 82 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 30th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will take place in the spring at North Watertown Cemetery.

Frank was born in Watertown, NY on October 2, 1940, the son to the late Frank G. and Vivian L. (Derouin) Mucklow Keruskie.

He married Flora Helmer, that marriage ended in a divorce. Frank dedicated his career to A&P Grocery and the New York Air Brake (NYAB).

Surviving are his children, Maurice Keruskie, Frank Keruskie II, John (Sonya) Keruskie, Jeffery (Melissa) Keruski, Tana (Kevin) Davidson, a sister Judy B. Keruskie LaBlanco, 14 grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Donald and twin sister Fay R. Keruskie Marshall.

Frank enjoyed family visits, camp, fishing, family get together with a good meal and was a devoted NY Yankees fan.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.