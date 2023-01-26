Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85, formally of Lisbon

Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY joined her beloved on January 6th, 2023 in Nashville, TN. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Gayle Marabeth Waldruff Trudell, 85 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY joined her beloved on January 6th, 2023 in Nashville, TN.

Gayle was born on July 25, 1937 to Virgil Waldruff and Marjorie Russell Waldruff in Ogdensburg, NY. After graduating from Massena Central High School, she went on to study Medical Technology at Alfred State College where she was a member of Alpha Beta Chi Sorority.

After completing her degree, she started her career with A. Barton Hepburn Hospital as a Medical Technologist. With a passion for learning, she furthered her studies and was the head of the blood bank until her retirement.

Gayle married Clayton “Pete” Trudell in October 1957 and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

She was a force, full of grit, honesty, and compassion. She believed in working hard but loved to go snowmobiling, camping, dining out for a good prime rib or watching sunsets at her favorite place on Wilson Hill.

An avid collector of many things from memories to antiques; she loved a good deal and never passed up an opportunity to shop a sale.

Devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, her heart and refrigerators were always full and welcoming to any guests that entered her house. She loved her family and friends dearly and had a full roster for weekly phone calls.

She attended White Church in Lisbon and was an active member of the community.

Mrs. Trudell is survived by her sons Virgil (Barbara) Trudell of Chase Mills, NY; Paul-Jaymes (Sarah) Trudell of Nashville, TN; and daughters Cynthia (Richard Anderson) Trudell Rapin of Mexico, NY; and Jayne (Mark Mabb) Trudell of Lisbon, NY.

Gayle had eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, a sister Virginia (Bruce) Waldruff Truax. Predeceased by her husband Clayton “Pete” Trudell, her parents Virgil Waldruff and Marjorie Russell Waldruff, and son-in-law David Rapin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department or Louisville Volunteer Fire Department in New York.

There will be no funeral services at this time but there will be a celebration of life this summer.

