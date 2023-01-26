Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton

Gretchen E. Jackson (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, passed away at her home in Clayton January 23, 2023.

Gretchen was born in Watertown November 15, 1963, daughter of James and Patricia (Shields) Jackson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College.

She was an office manager for BHV Steel, first in Port St. Lucie, FL, then Lenoir NC, and lastly in Binghamton, retiring due to her health. After her retirement she moved to Clayton. Gretchen enjoyed crafting, telling stories and history. She was very artistic and was an avid animal lover, especially her Irish Wheaten Terrier “Brit”.

Gretchen is survived by her father and her stepmother, James and Tina Jackson, Sackets Harbor; sister Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Dexter; two brothers-in-law, Gary E. Mattraw and John I. Wicks; two nieces, Ariana Henderson and husband Justin and Rachel Mattraw; a great niece and a great nephew. She was predeceased by her mother Patricia A. Sawyer, February 5, 2011, and her sister Stephanie A. Jackson, March 29, 1996.

Gretchen’s wish was to be cremated with no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc., 24685 NYS Rt. 37, Watertown, NY 13601.

