James Duffy Duswalt, 70, of Clayton

Published: Jan. 26, 2023
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - James Duffy Duswalt, 70, Clayton, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. He had a six year battle with cancer that he faced with dignity and grace.

James was born in Pequannock, NJ, January 3, 1953, son of James Duffy Duswalt and Laura Jean Moody Duswalt. He attended Jefferson Township High School, NJ. On August 14, 1993 he married Candace “Candy” Mesmer in Stillwater, NJ.

He was a Computerized Draftsman for BASF and Allied Signal in NJ. He retired as the Manager of New Business for PSE&G in Newark, NJ. The couple bought their house in Clayton in 1995 and after his retirement, moved there permanently in November 2019.

James greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. He loved his Hot Rod, a ‘32 Plymouth and riding his Harley with Frankie and the boys. He enjoyed laughter while rocking on his front porch, tinkering and fixin’, coin collecting, and his heart was in the many relationships he had with others and God.

Along with his wife, Candy, James is survived by his two children, Jessica L. Speechley, Alexandria Bay and Michael J. Duswalt and fiancée, Kori Falcon, Roanoke, VA; three grandchildren, Natalie P. Duswalt, Kane Speechley, and Audrie Speechley; three siblings, Marion Pinney, LaFargeville, Michael Duswalt and wife Margo, Rosenberg, TX, and Lori Johnson and husband Bruce, Wallis, TX, Linda Ciangetti, Lansford, PA, and Jean Clark, White Plains; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At his request, he will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held when the family can enjoy the River, which he loved. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to James’ family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to any Kidney Cancer Research charity.

