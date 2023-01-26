Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at River Hospital.

Jeffrey was born in Syracuse June 2, 1968, son of Cecil and Lolly (Fitzgerald) Shaw. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On June 16, 2020 he married Patricia A. Basile in Alexandria Bay.

He was the supervisor for Shaw’s Mobile Home Park, Inc. in Alexandria Bay. He was a former member of the Fishers Landing Fire Department. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, and the NFL.

Along with his wife, Patricia A. Basile, he is survived by his three children, Kyle Shaw, Plessis, Julie Godin and husband Dennis, Redwood, and Airyel Zimmerman, Redwood; Patricia’s three sons, Jesse Smith, Castorland, Corey Basile, Blossvale, and Nathan Basile, LaFargeville; seven grandchildren; brother Jerry Shaw and wife Vicky, Redwood; his uncle Randy C. Shaw and wife Cheri L.; and one great uncle and cousins.

Jeffrey’s family will greet family and friends at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Wednesday, February 1, from 6 - 7 PM. There will be no funeral service. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Fishers Landing Fire Dept., 36005 NYS Rt. 180, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

