Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey A. Shaw, 54, Alexandria Bay passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at River Hospital.

Jeffrey was born in Syracuse June 2, 1968, son of Cecil and Lolly (Fitzgerald) Shaw. He was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On June 16, 2020 he married Patricia A. Basile in Alexandria Bay.

He was the supervisor for Shaw’s Mobile Home Park, Inc. in Alexandria Bay. He was a former member of the Fishers Landing Fire Department. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, and the NFL.

Along with his wife, Patricia A. Basile, he is survived by his three children, Kyle Shaw, Plessis, Julie Godin and husband Dennis, Redwood, and Airyel Zimmerman, Redwood; Patricia’s three sons, Jesse Smith, Castorland, Corey Basile, Blossvale, and Nathan Basile, LaFargeville; seven grandchildren; brother Jerry Shaw and wife Vicky, Redwood; his uncle Randy C. Shaw and wife Cheri L.; and one great uncle and cousins.

Jeffrey’s family will greet family and friends at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Wednesday, February 1, from 6 - 7 PM. There will be no funeral service. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Fishers Landing Fire Dept., 36005 NYS Rt. 180, LaFargeville, NY 13656 or SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Survey
Inflation tops list of north country concerns, says survey
Alexandra Day Berking, age 29 of Potsdam, NY, passed away at her residence after a long battle...
Alexandra Day Berking, 29, of Potsdam
Frank G. Keruskie, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, January 24th at Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he...
Frank G. Keruskie, Sr., 82
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, died peacefully at her home in Canton, NY on Thursday, January 25,...
Betsey DeWitt Matteson, 89, of Canton

Obituaries

Kathleen Murnen Silver, age 82, formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on January...
Kathleen Murnen Silver, 82, formerly of Ogdensburg
Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam...
Brian A. “Fred” Perrier, 76, of Winthrop
Tom A. Portolese, age 66 of Massena, passed away in Naples Florida on Sunday January 22, 2023...
Tom A. Portolese, 66, of Massena
James Duffy Duswalt, 70, Clayton, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Samaritan...
James Duffy Duswalt, 70, of Clayton
Water faucet
Olney floats idea of having Watertown buy private water district
Gretchen E. Jackson
Gretchen E. Jackson, 59, of Clayton