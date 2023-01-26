Kathleen Murnen Silver, 82, formerly of Ogdensburg

Kathleen Murnen Silver, age 82, formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Murnen Silver, age 82, formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. Funeral services for Kathleen will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg, NY. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of the services. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Janet Silver and her husband Robert E. Bischoff, of Utica, NY; a twin sister, Maureen Condlin of Massena, NY; a brother-in-law, Patrick Welsh; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Marsh and her husband Morgan of Winthrop, NY. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who referred to her as “Kitty-Kat”.

Kathleen is predeceased by her husband, Micheal P. Silver; her parents, Dr. Owen and Janet Murnen; a sister, Sheila Welsh; three brother-in- laws, Lorne Condlin, Peter Silver, and John Silver; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Silver. Kathleen was born in Ogdensburg, NY on April 26, 1940. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1958 and loved participating in sports. After graduation from high school, Kathleen entered the convent and was a Sister of St. Joseph from 1958 to 1969. During that time, she was devoted to educating children which became her lifelong career and passion. Kathleen taught fourth grade for over two decades at John F. Kennedy Elementary School and then volunteered at Ogdensburg Catholic Central School, for many years.

Kathleen had a wonderful spirit, always loved a good time, and valued the ability to care for others. Her students were an important part of her life, and she valued the opportunity to help them realize their potential and ability to succeed. After retirement, Kathleen cared for her family, her extended family at 424 Caroline Street and 410 Knox Street and always enjoyed catching up with former students. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, Florida, and family cruises, that took her to the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Kathleen relocated to Utica, NY in 2020 and enjoyed being closer to the Bischoff/Thomas families who cared for her greatly. Her family thanks the wonderful staff of Cedarbrook who cared for her over the last few years, and her family and friends, who eased the transition. She also loved and valued, Sister Christine Taylor, who cared for her as a child, supported her while a Sister of St. Joseph, and most importantly, throughout her adult life.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Patterson Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or online at www.obgclub.com.

Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

