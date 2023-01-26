Lawmaker seeks change in nursing home visitor rules

(MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the pandemic, people in nursing homes were isolated and couldn’t have anyone visit.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who represents Watertown and part of Jefferson County, wants the Essential Caregivers Act to change that.

The bill would mandate that a nursing home patient has at least one caregiver or family member that can visit them if nursing home rules restrict most visitors.

That visitor would have to be screened for things like Covid or a fever, but Tenney says it still would put a loved one in the room with a nursing home patient.

“This is particularly important in New York state where we had terrible nursing home policy under Governor Cuomo and so many people were subjected to Covid-19. Many of them died. We heard heart-wrenching stories of looking through windows, never getting to be with their loved ones and they couldn’t be with the people who loved them,” said Tenney (R. - 24th District).

Tenney introduced the bill in 2021 but it didn’t pass.

She will bring it back up this year and says there’s bipartisan support for it.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
Gavel
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
Wake Up Weather
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
Hugh C. Williams Senior High, Canton
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown.
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg could choose new city manager Thursday night
The Tug Hill Commission and Snow Ridge Ski Resort are presenting “Snow Ridge: Through the...
Snow Ridge: Through the Years
Claudia Tenney
Tenney on Santos: ‘This isn’t anything new in Congress’
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer