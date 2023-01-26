Man accused of intentionally driving into Colorado police station

A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the headquarters. (Grand Junction Police Department)
By KKCO news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Dramatic surveillance video from the Grand Junction Police Department in Colorado shows a pickup truck slamming into the front lobby of the police headquarters.

No one was hurt in what police are calling a deliberate act.

According to police, the driver, identified as 45-year-old Nathan David Chacon, intentionally drove his truck into the lobby.

After he crashed, an officer came into the lobby with his gun pointed towards Chacon.

Chacon gets out of the truck and complies with the officer by putting his hands up and laying flat on the floor.

Several more officers then swarm the lobby.

Chacon was arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault, and attempted vehicular homicide.

A tow truck removed the vehicle before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they will continue to operate, but the lobby will be closed indefinitely.

The Grand Junction Police Department said it’s believed this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

