Ogdensburg could choose new city manager Thursday night

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Council could hire a new city manager as lawmakers go into executive session Thursday night.

7 News has learned lawmakers have the list down to 3 people.

None of the candidates is from the north country.

One is from the Boston area and another is from California.

The candidates have backgrounds in engineering and financing.

The city has been looking for a new manager after Stephen Jellie left at the end of last year, with City Planner Andrea Smith currently doing the job on a temporary basis.

