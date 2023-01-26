Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer

(MGN)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handyman for a St. Lawrence County restaurant is accused of stealing from the business.

State police arrested 62-year-old Justin Morrow of Ogdensburg on a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

According to troopers, the owner of The Lakehouse, located on County Route 6 in the town of Morristown, reported the theft in November 2022.

Police said video surveillance caught Morrow stealing approximately $1,100 from the business.

Troopers said he had been a handyman at the restaurant since 2019.

Morrow no longer works for the business, police said.

Following his arrest on Wednesday, he was released to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court in February.

