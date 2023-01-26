Power Outages near Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday.

As of 9 p.m. 3,766 National Grid customers were in the dark in the Gouverneur area.

Mayor Ron McDougall said that number was around 5,000 earlier in the evening.

McDougall said it stems from a problem at a substation just outside the village.

He said the outages started around 6:30. National Grid’s website said the outage will be restored between 9:45 and 10:30 p.m.

Gouverneur’s fire and police departments were helping with traffic during the outage.

