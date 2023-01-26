Power Outages near Gouverneur
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday.
As of 9 p.m. 3,766 National Grid customers were in the dark in the Gouverneur area.
Mayor Ron McDougall said that number was around 5,000 earlier in the evening.
McDougall said it stems from a problem at a substation just outside the village.
He said the outages started around 6:30. National Grid’s website said the outage will be restored between 9:45 and 10:30 p.m.
Gouverneur’s fire and police departments were helping with traffic during the outage.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.