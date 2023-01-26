Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Plenty of nature

(WWNY) - Most of the submissions this week were of the weather, including hoarfrost coating a fence in Brasher shot by Donald Straight.

Michelle Kelley caught a cotton candy sky in Martinsburg.

Malarie Cole witnessed a fiery sunrise in what looks to be Gouverneur.

Sofia Vachev was under an orange sky in Hermon-DeKalb.

Dorothy Kramer had reds and purples in Harrisville.

Richard O’Hanlon sent us video from Potsdam.

Natalie Aldrich saw a very rare leucistic red-tailed hawk just outside of Canton.

Karen K. had a special visitor to her bird feeder.

Michelle Horton’s dog Gizmo enjoyed a snowy stroll, giving him a beard that rivals Santa’s.

Thanks for your submissions this week. Keep them coming to Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Click through our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.