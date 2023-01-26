WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tug Hill Commission and Snow Ridge Ski Resort are presenting “Snow Ridge: Through the Years” on Sunday, January 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jennifer Harvill of the Tug Hill Commission and Nick Mir, the current owner of Snow Ridge Ski Resort, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it.

This is a hybrid event, with a live presentation at Snow Ridge Ski Resort at 4173 West Road in Turin and a virtual presentation via Zoom. Registration is required for this free event.

To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/skisnowridge. All attendees who register will receive a Zoom link even if they choose to attend in person.

Snow has long shaped the history of the Tug Hill region, and “snow stories” are thoroughly intertwined with the lived experiences of its inhabitants. Following World War II, a booming economy and the alpine expertise of returning veterans initiated the start of what would be a

booming winter sports industry.

Learn how the skiing craze that popped up overnight in the eastern United States found an outpost in Turin and how it has evolved over the

years from being serviced by one handmade engine-operated rope tow, to producing Olympic racers, to hosting foreign dignitaries.

The panel of speakers for this presentation includes Jerome Britton and Bronny Davis, authors of “White Magic, The Story of Snow Ridge Ski Area,” Nancy Grisham, daughter of the original owners of Snow Ridge, Tom Smith, former Snow Ridge racer and coach, and Nick Mir.

Call 315-785-2606 with any questions regarding this event.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.