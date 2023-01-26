Snow tonight and tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled tonight and tomorrow. Expect snow overnight, with some rain mixing in at times for Watertown and points south. Lows will be near 30.

The snow continues for tomorrow before finally ending by evening. Temperatures will fall into the 20′s during the afternoon.

Friday will be dry with some passing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 20′s.

Snow showers are likely on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.