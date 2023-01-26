State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list.

Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This is according to a report put out by the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

Harrisville Central School District in Lewis County is listed in a higher category, sustaining moderate fiscal stress.

The state determines a district’s score based on a variety of factors including year-end fund balances and operating budgets.

“The two main things where our district ends up being on a list is directly tied to the cash we have on hand, and the unassigned fund balance which is connected to our capital reserve,” said James Nee, superintendent, Colton-Pierrepont Central School District.

Nee says residents should not be concerned as the district is currently saving for a capital improvement project for a heating system, and is aware that they would be on this list this year and possibly next year.

