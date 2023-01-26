Tenney on Santos: ‘This isn’t anything new in Congress’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is weighing in on Congressman George Santos, who is accused of lying about things in order to get elected to the House of Representatives.

Santos, elected in the fall, is accused of lying about a number of things, including having a job on Wall Street and a degree from Baruch College.

Congresswoman Tenney, who now represents Watertown and most of Jefferson County, says lying lawmakers isn’t new.

“He’s entitled to due process. I think there’s a lot more to happen potentially...When it looks like he has committed a violation that would require him to resign, then that’s the course. This isn’t anything new in Congress. Sadly, there’s a lot of people in Congress and legislative seats that have been in this position,” said Tenney (R. - 24th District).

Santos represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District which is on Long Island.

Of all the questions swirling around Santos, one of the most serious has been how he amassed the personal fortune he claimed to have used to finance his campaign.

Santos filed new campaign finance reports this week that only elevated the confusion over whether that money was all his, or came from some other source.

“We’ll find out if he’s filed a false statement on his financials - a lot of these things don’t add up and there’s a lot of gaps, a lot of questions that have been raised and we’ll see what happens with it,” said Tenney. “As a lawyer and someone who really deeply believes that you are innocent until proven guilty, we’ve got to make sure he gets his due process and when he’s guilty, then it’s time to go.”

