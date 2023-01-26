Tom A. Portolese, 66, of Massena

Tom A. Portolese, age 66 of Massena, passed away in Naples Florida on Sunday January 22, 2023 when the Lord called him home to be in peace. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Tom A. Portolese, age 66 of Massena, passed away in Naples Florida on Sunday January 22, 2023 when the Lord called him home to be in peace.

Tom is survived by his wife Linda, son Paul Rochefort (Jessalyn), grandson Easton, brother Sam Portolese, sisters Elizabeth Schriver (Allen) and Roselyn Portolese, In-laws Mark Cummings (Sherry), Kathy Mailhot (Steve), and nieces and nephews; Michael Schriver, Jonathan Schriver, Christina Schriver, Katherine Schriver, Jason Cummings (Claudia), Matt Cummings, Michael Mailhot, John-Paul Mailhot, and Maddy Mailhot. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents Roy and Frances Portolese and his brother Roy Portolese Jr.

Tom was born in Massena NY on December 1, 1956 to parents Roy and Frances Portolese. After spending time in California, Tom returned to Massena and started his career with the United States Postal Service. Tom would go onto a 33 year career before retiring in 2014. During this time, Tom met and married Linda Rochefort, who would be by his side for over 23 years.

Tom was active in the community as a member of the AMVETS Post No. 4, the Massena American Legion Post No. 49 and the Massena Elks Lodge No. 1702. He is a Life Member of Massena Elks Lodge, served in various chair roles, and was active in many functions such as the Youth and Community Activity Committee. He served as the Exalted Ruler for the Lodge in 1998-1999 and was named NYS Elks Vice President for the North Central District in 2012-2013.

Tom and Linda split their time between Wilson Hill and Naples Florida where Tom enjoyed many of his hobbies. He enjoyed being on the water, boating, and was an avid golfer. He was a longtime member at Massena Country Club and joined Royal Palms Country Club in Naples where he quickly added to his list of golf friends. Tom never turned down the opportunity to play family or friends in a game of pool, ladder golf, or any other competition someone could come up with. He particularly enjoyed the family beach trips to Virginia where many of those games occurred, with some outcomes still questioned by the family to this day.

Tom will be remembered for his kind, caring, and loving manner with family and friends. His devotion to supporting his wife Linda recover from illness is an inspiration and truly showed the strength of love he had for her. Tom will be greatly missed by all for the love and many laughs he brought to everyone’s lives.

Callings hours with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Memorial donations in Tom’s name can be made to the Massena Elks Lodge; 20 Bowers Street, Massena, New York 13662.

