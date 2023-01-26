Watertown seeks state grants for downtown projects

The former Black River Paper property at Factory Square in Watertown could see new life as...
The former Black River Paper property at Factory Square in Watertown could see new life as retail space and apartments.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More state money could be invested in downtown Watertown as the city submits another round of applications for a pair of area projects.

The two applications are through the Restore NY program.

The first is the rehab project at Factory Square.

Greenleaf Builders wants to renovate two buildings on Fairbanks and Factory Street.

It would be known as Housing at the Carriages and involves putting in retail space and 130 market- and workforce-rate apartments.

The second application is on behalf of the Watertown YMCA. The money would help fund the Y’s downtown community and aquatics center.

“I think it will have a good effect,” city manager Ken Mix said. “It will help finish up the YMCA project because they still have funding gaps on it.”

The city has to submit the applications on behalf of both the Y and Greenleaf. Those are due on Friday.

Projects in cities of Watertown’s size are eligible for up to $2 million.

