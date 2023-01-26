Winter weather alerts all day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop.

Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there.

There’s a winter storm warning in effect until 7 p.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, and Franklin counties.

A winter weather advisory for parts of the Adirondacks will also end at 7 p.m.

Another 3 to 6 inches are possible and snowfall could be heavy at times.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

It will be cold overnight. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Friday will be dry and partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We’ll have snow early in the day on Saturday and snow is likely on Sunday. It will be in the upper 20s on Saturday and the low 30s on Sunday.

There’s a chance of snow Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-20s all three days.

