Arts All-Star: Brooklyn Goring

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Brooklyn Goring is pleased with her choice of musical instrument.

“I really like playing saxophone because it’s a very versatile instrument,” she said.

The Indian River musician is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She said she plans to pursue an interest in music composition, but she doesn’t plan on giving up her saxophone.

“I do plan on studying music production in college, but I also want to keep performing because I really like to perform,” she said.

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

