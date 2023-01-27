City completes purchase of Watertown Golf Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is now the owner of a golf course.

City officials have closed on the controversy-laden deal to buy the Watertown Golf Club from Mike Lundy for $3.4 million.

The sale was recorded in the Jefferson County clerk’s office Friday morning.

A court ruling earlier this month paved the way for the deal to go through, but it’s unclear what effects a possible appeal of that ruling could have.

The city council remains divided over the sale. Council members Cliff Olney, Lisa Ruggiero, and Patrick Hickey comprise the majority that approved the purchase. Mayor Jeff Smith and council member Sarah Compo Pierce have been staunchly opposed.

The city has yet to develop a plan for operating the 18-hole course, nine of which were included in the sale. The other nine it had leased to Lundy. Included in the purchase were the buildings and equipment.

The city hopes to have the course ready to open by May.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.