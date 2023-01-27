Clifford D. “Dog/Chaz” Jones, 54, of LaFargeville

Clifford D. “Dog/Chaz” Jones, 54, of Eiss Road, LaFargeville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Clifford D. “Dog/Chaz” Jones, 54, of Eiss Road, LaFargeville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 11-1pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A gathering will immediately follow the calling hours at the Watertown VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Ave. A graveside service with military honors will take place in the spring in Brookside Cemetery.

Clifford was born on July 3, 1968, son of the late Daniel and Arlene (Clearo) Jones. Following his graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in various locations including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he held various forms of employment including waste management, long haul truck driving, and working as a firefighter for the North Pole Fire Company as well as the Calcium Fire Department. He wasn’t known to sit still for long and was most recently hauling milk for Ed Brownell in LaFargeville.

On August 15, 2014 he married Christina Wood.

Clifford enjoyed hunting and was an avid motorcycle rider and enthusiast. He was the founder and past President of the Jefferson Chapter of the Hades Hounds.

Survivors include his wife, Christina; children, Jessica Hamilton, Derek Sorrell, Trevor Jones, Jacob Monnat, Kayla Smith, and Connor Jones; two sisters, Tracy (Jerry Segouin) Jones and Michelle (Leo) Booras; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

