Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy.

The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.

Tenney says it’ll be another reason people leave New York state and there’s one group that will be hit hardest.

“The policy in New York state is going to be catastrophic. Farmers will be impacted by this naïve 100 percent electrification policy which provides us real concerns about energy reliability and stability. We’re going to see problems with producing food,” she said.

Tenney fears the state’s energy policy will be something that spills over to Washington, D.C. with similar policy proposals from Democrats.

