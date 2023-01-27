Elaine E. (Flanagan) Ashley, 95, of West Pierrepont

Elaine E. (Flanagan) Ashley, 95, of West Pierrepont died peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

WEST PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Elaine E. (Flanagan) Ashley, 95, of West Pierrepont died peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born November 23, 1927 in Russell, a daughter of the late Stanley and Edna (Fifield) Flanagan. She attended Starks School as well as Pierrepont and Russell. On November 11, 1947 she married the love of her life, James F. Ashley at the family home in Pyrites. Enjoying 56 years together before his passing in 2004.

Elaine was a homemaker, she loved to cook, bake and raise her family. Elaine loved to have family gatherings for most any reason. She enjoyed singing, yodeling, garage sales, search a word books and partaking in the local farmers market.

Elaine is survived by two sons, Dennis (Brenda) Ashley of Claire, Richard (Bonnie) Ashley of Pierrepont, and daughter Anna (Arnold VanBrocklin) of Pierrepont, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Guy “Jake” (Lillian) Flanagan and David (Diane) Flanagan, sisters, Geneva Blackmer, Norma Gollinger and Rosella Waldo, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband James F. Ashley on February 13, 2004. Her parents Stanley and Edna, and brothers Joe, Nelson and Charles Flanagan and by sisters, Leona Westfall and Lucy Ashley.

A burial will be held in the Beech Plains Cemetery in the spring. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676 or a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Elaine E. (Flanagan) Ashley are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

