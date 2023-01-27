Figure skating competition underway in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s 11th Annual SnowTown Invitational Competition is happening this weekend.

More than 150 figure skaters from the Northeast are competing in different categories at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

This competition is part of a series that leads up to a national competition in Austin, Texas.

“There’s all kinds of different levels that they’re all competing in. First through 5th place is what they can earn here but it also earns points and level points to be able to go and compete at the national level,” said Jesse Allen, Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

The event continues through Sunday morning.

