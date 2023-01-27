Frances Alyce Cole, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital...
Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; daughters Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne LeGer, Oolawah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan Jackson, Dexter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers Gene and John McConnell.

Frances was born in Watertown, June 23rd, 1941, a daughter to Gordon E. and Alice L. Lawton McConnell. Frances was a homemaker. She was a wonderful Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who enjoyed being with her family and going through life with a smile. She enjoyed tending to her plants.

Mrs. Cole was a member of the Calcium Community Church and the National Grange

Services are planned for the Spring of 2023 at the Calcium Community Church on June 11th at a time to be determined. Burial will follow in the Parish Road Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2004 Lewis County snowstorm
Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February...
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
Candles
Shirley M. Kepner, 77, of Adams
Claudia Tenney
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’
Clifford D. “Dog/Chaz” Jones, 54, of Eiss Road, LaFargeville, passed away unexpectedly on...
Clifford D. “Dog/Chaz” Jones, 54, of LaFargeville

Obituaries

Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January...
Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena
Fire destroys Java’s Veterinary Center
Veterinarian takes steps to sue fire departments after blaze destroys clinic
Fire
Red Cross helps 4 people after fire
Watertown Golf Club
City completes purchase of Watertown Golf Club
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash