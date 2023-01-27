Frances Alyce Cole, of Watertown

Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances Alyce Cole, Watertown, wife of Walter K. Cole, Sr., passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on January 22nd, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Sr.; daughters Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne LeGer, Oolawah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister Joan Jackson, Dexter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers Gene and John McConnell.

Frances was born in Watertown, June 23rd, 1941, a daughter to Gordon E. and Alice L. Lawton McConnell. Frances was a homemaker. She was a wonderful Mom, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who enjoyed being with her family and going through life with a smile. She enjoyed tending to her plants.

Mrs. Cole was a member of the Calcium Community Church and the National Grange

Services are planned for the Spring of 2023 at the Calcium Community Church on June 11th at a time to be determined. Burial will follow in the Parish Road Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

