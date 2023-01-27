Highlights & scores: Action on the hardwood & the mat

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school basketball along with action on the wrestling mat took the spotlight Thursday night.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights hosted LaFargeville.

Second quarter: Gavin Tufo hits the corner 3. Copenhagen is up 12.

Then it’s Samuel Carroll down low with the bucket. The Golden Knights are still up 12.

Hayden McAtee connects on the trifecta from the corner. It’s Copenhagen by 13.

Nate Wyatt gets the roll on the drive to the basket and he’s fouled.

Copenhagen beats LaFargeville 46-23

The Immaculate Heart Lady Cavaliers entertained Lowville in girls’ Frontier League basketball.

First quarter: Emily Bombard gets the kiss off glass. The Lady Cavaliers are on top 2.

Off the turnover, Jennah Netto lays in 2. It’s IHC by 4.

Lowville answers. Jakayla Spence hits the left-handed lay-in. Lowville is down by 2.

Anna Dening ties the game at 4.

But IHC beats Lowville 50-36.

In Frontier League wrestling from Watertown High, the Cyclones met Lowville.

At 160 pounds, the Cyclones’ Jack Clough pins Lowville’s Ryley Hanno.

At 172 pounds, Lowville’s Sean Kelly pins the Cyclones’ Michael Roberts.

At 215 pounds, the Red Raiders’ Nick Hetzner records the pin on Trent Smith of Watertown.

At 285, the Red Raiders’ Ryan Larkins pins Watertown’s Logan Wilson.

Lowville goes on to beat Watertown 48-18.

Gouverneur was at Canton for Northern Athletic Conference wrestling.

At 110 pounds, Gouverneur’s J.D. Minckler pinned Canton’s Noah Curry.

At 126, Canton’s Ezra Williams Poste beats Ryan Mashaw.

132 pounds, the Wildcats’ Zoey Griffith won by pinfall over Conner Clifford.

At 138, Gouverneur’s Cyler Baer pins Nick Locy.

At 152, Wildcat Hunter Mashaw downed Graham Rozler 8-3.

At 172 pounds, Drew Gates pins Konner Hamilton.

At 189, Gouverneur’s James Hayden pinned Kaleb Murcray.

The Wildcats beat Canton 57-9.

Malone was at Canton for another NAC wrestling matchup.

At 110 pounds, Canton’s Noah Curry pinned Marcus Collins at 4:28.

At 152, Canton’s Graham Rozler beats Isaac Cromp 7-0.

At 172, Malone’s Logan Robideau pinned Konner Hamilton at 3:35.

At 189, Malone’s Kayden Carter pinned Kaleb Murcray at 2:57.

And at 285, the Huskies’ Reegan Morin outlasted Michael Cogdill 2-1.

Malone came from behind to beat Canton 45-27.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 46, LaFargeville 23

Beaver River defeats Immaculate Heart in double OT.

Lowville 74, South Lewis 29

Girls’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 50, Lowville 36

Chateaugay 47, Colton-Pierrepont 29

St. Lawrence Central 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 16

Massena 73, Salmon River 8

Malone 61, Canton 39

Gouverneur 67, OFA 31

Hammond 60, Edwards-Knox 36

Harrisville 55, Brushton-Moira 27

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 4, Canisius 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Oswego, Alexandria — postponed

Adirondack United 3, Malone 2

Boys’ high school swimming

Canton 65, Gouverneur 58

Indian River 82, Carthage 77

Lowville 95, Indian River 62

Lowville 101, Carthage 58

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 57, Canton 9

Malone 45, Canton 27

Lowville 48, Watertown 18

General Brown 54, Watertown 24

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, South Jefferson 1

