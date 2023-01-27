‘I want to serve the people,’ says Ogdensburg’s new city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Thursday night, Ogdensburg city councillors approved hiring Mohideen Buharie as the new city manager. Buharie currently works for the city of Arcadia, California as an assistant engineer.

“I want to serve the people of Ogdensburg. Beautiful people, a nice community...Every community has challenges and my perspective is those challenges bring opportunities for us,”

City Councillor John Rishe said there were many city manager candidates, but the council unanimously chose Buharie.

“It is a big move for he and his family and it’s a big career move for him, but we’re optimistic it’s gonna work out for everybody,” said Rishe.

Councillor Dan Skamperele was impressed by Buharie’s character.

“He seems to be a very ethical person and a lot of drive - a lot of drive by this guy,” he said.

Buharie will take the lead in a city that has severe budget challenges, fewer employees, and higher taxes.

“I believe that the city council and the team - we will be working as a team - and that’s the approach we have taken so far and that is the approach I will take forward,” he said.

Buharie starts his new job on March 1.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.