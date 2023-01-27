Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville

Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. up until the time of the service. A reception will be held following the service at the Trackside Tavern in their new venue in Harrisville. Jay passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center.

He is survived by his fiance’, Julie Lawless, of Harrisville; his son, Shane Terry, of Sackets Harbor; his faithful companion Dori; Alexis Barretta and Ryan Fox, of San Jose, CA; Anthony and Jordan Barretta, and grandsons Merritt and Emeril, of Little Falls, NY; his siblings, Michael Terry and his wife, Wendy, of Fine; and Tina Frank and her husband, Timothy, of Theresa; his uncles, Wayne Weaver and his wife Anna, of Harrisville, Allen Weaver and his wife Anne, of Boonville, and Gerry Terry and his wife Lorna, of Cato; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews, as well as several close friends he considers family. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Marcia Terry; his son, Jake Terry; and several aunts and uncles.

Jay was born on September 3, 1970, in Gouverneur, New York, the son of the late David and Marcia Weaver Terry. Being the adventurous, comical, and cool middle child, Jay often led his siblings and neighborhood kids on many adventures. Jay had a humorous, off the cuff, never knew what he was gonna say or do personality. Growing up in the tiny hamlet of Fine, there’s not a lot to do, Jay had to improvise and make his own fun. Whether he was riding 4 wheelers in the sand pit racing the Kerr girls, shoveling off and skating on the pond, out in the woods exploring, or hunting with family and friends; Jay was always active and loving life. In High School, Jay was a 3 season athlete playing soccer, wrestling, and baseball. He excelled on the wrestling mat and represented his alma mater well, winning many awards and accolades throughout his high school career. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp with his family and friends. Fishing was also a passion of Jay’s, he especially loved spending time on the St. Lawrence River. If there was anything that involved the outdoors, Jay loved doing it! Jay got along with everyone and made friends everywhere he went, he will forever be our Hazoo and Jaybird!

Jay graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in Star Lake in 1988. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy completing basic training in San Diego, California. After basic training, he served his country on the USS Midway. This historic aircraft carrier played a pivotal role in Operation Desert Storm when it became the flagship for all aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf, Jay was on board during this tumultuous time. Jay also traveled to Australia, Japan, and other ports of call during his 4 years of service. Realizing he missed the great outdoors and all this area has to offer, he completed his commitment and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1992. Upon his return home, Jay attended college at SUNY Canton. He later enrolled in the Forest Ranger Academy, which afforded him the opportunity to spend time at the SUNY ESF Ranger School in Wanakena. Jay loved his time exploring his own backyard and earned his degree graduating in 1999. He then joined the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation that same year, working 23 years in the Potsdam Office. In September of 2022, Lieutenant Jay Terry ended his tour, signing off as “8N61.” Jay kept just as busy in his retirement, he was always taking care of and helping his neighbors on Sister’s Island Road on Lake Bonaparte. Jay could regularly

be seen riding his John Deere lawn mower down the road or plowing for family and friends. There was no limit to Jay’s kindness, his heart was huge, and his smile lit up the room!

Donations in Jay’s memory can be made to Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit (9E), Upstate University Hospital, 750 East Adams Street, Syracuse, NY 13210 or the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association, PO Box 800084, Kansas City, MO 64180.

