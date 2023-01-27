Jill Biden to visit Fort Drum next week

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The first lady of the United States will be in the north country next week.

Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to be at Fort Drum on Monday. She will visit the post along with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks.

Biden is expected to meet with military spouses and leaders of military-connected community to talk about improving employment opportunities for military spouses.

The visit is part of what’s called Joining Forces, an initiative by the first lady to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

