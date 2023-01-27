Kenneth H. “Papaw Kenny” Vincent, 80, formerly of Canton

Kenneth H. “Papaw Kenny” Vincent, age 80, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WILLMINGTON, Ohio (WWNY) - Kenneth H. “Papaw Kenny” Vincent, age 80, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Thursday morning, January 26, 2023.

He was born October 19, 1942 in Canton, NY, son of the late Edmund & Eleanor (Taylor) Vincent. He was one of eight children. Ken was a hard worker starting at an early age, learning a hard work ethic that lead him to being an Operating Engineer and Crane Operator for 50+ years. Early in his career, he moved from New York to Ohio to help build I-71. After many years of being with the love of his life, Flojean (Slater) Vincent and Ken finally married in 1988. Flo passed away in 2013. Flo and Kenny owned and operated the local Dairy Queen across from the courthouse in Wilmington for over 20 years. He was a member of the Wilmington Church of God.

Ken loved his granddaughters and his great-grandbabies more than anything else in life. He cared little for anything else, as long as he was around his girls, he was happy. As his shell is no longer her with us, he will live on through each and every one of them. He is survived by his siblings, Diana, Edmund, Karen and Karla, Debra, & Greg; his son- Duane (Noel) Slater; granddaughters- Danielle (Wyatt) Slater and Bridget Slater; daughter-in-law- Tanis Martin; great-grandchildren- Graclynn Smith, Blake Wood, Slater Newkirk, & “soon-to-be” grandbaby Wood, his dear friend and sister-in-law- Wendy Slater; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Kenny was preceded in death by siblings- Donald, Bobby & Cindy.

Ohio Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 30 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor David Van Hoose officiating. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home.

New York visitation will be held on Friday, February 3 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the O’Leary Funeral Home in Canton, New York. Graveside Funeral services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Canton, NY. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

