Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown.

Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge.

The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is a fuel source for that facility.

City Manager Ken Mix says without the plant, Watertown may have to spend $10,000 each fall to get rid of some of the yard waste that’s collected around the city.

