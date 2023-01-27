Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.

People nearby performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived, but Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Helping deputies at the scene were Constable Fire and Ambulance, the Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Turin Ridge Riders, and Sullivan’s Towing.

