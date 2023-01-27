Ogdensburg councillors unanimously approve new city manager

City of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg will have a new city manager in a couple months.

At special city council meeting Thursday night, councillors voted unanimously to appoint Mohideen Buharie.

Buharie comes to the north country from Cypress, California.

He will start a three-year contract on March 1. That will last through February 28, 2026.

Buharie has a background in public works and aerospace engineering.

Interim city manager Andrea Smith says she looks forward to working with the incoming city manager.

“I’ll be happy to work with Mr. Buharie with the transition, and pass on the torch as city manager,” she said, “and go back to planning and zoning which is really where my heart lies.”

Smith has served in the interim role since her controversial predecessor Stephen Jellie left in November.

Buharie’s starting salary will be $128,000 a year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
School money
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
Alexander Nicholson
Days after sex crime arrest, Nicholson apparently dies by suicide

Latest News

Survey
Inflation tops list of north country concerns, says survey
Water faucet
Olney floats idea of having Watertown buy private water district
Cape Vincent
Cape Vincent makes plans for $4.5M state grant
Bob Johnson Auto Group presented the Salvation Army with a check for $10,750 on Thursday.
Auto dealer donates nearly $11K to Salvation Army