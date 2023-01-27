Ogdensburg councillors unanimously approve new city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg will have a new city manager in a couple months.

At special city council meeting Thursday night, councillors voted unanimously to appoint Mohideen Buharie.

Buharie comes to the north country from Cypress, California.

He will start a three-year contract on March 1. That will last through February 28, 2026.

Buharie has a background in public works and aerospace engineering.

Interim city manager Andrea Smith says she looks forward to working with the incoming city manager.

“I’ll be happy to work with Mr. Buharie with the transition, and pass on the torch as city manager,” she said, “and go back to planning and zoning which is really where my heart lies.”

Smith has served in the interim role since her controversial predecessor Stephen Jellie left in November.

Buharie’s starting salary will be $128,000 a year.

