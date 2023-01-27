Red Cross helps 4 people after fire

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross says it’s helping four people after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County home.

Firefighters were called to 1381 County Route 12 just outside the village of Gouverneur at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Cross says it provided financial assistance to one adult and three children, ages 3, 9, and 11.

The money is earmarked for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and health services.

