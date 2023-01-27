Ronald J. Langley, 59, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Ronald J. Langley, age 59, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per Ron’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Mr. Langley passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Debra Langley of Ogdensburg, NY; his step children, Jesse Martin and his wife, Christina, of Ogdensburg, NY and Spencer Mayette and his significant other, Dakota Pond, of Malone, NY; his sisters, Peg Langley and her spouse, Debbie Hill of Ogdensburg, NY and Ellen Langley LaFave of Ogdensburg, NY; his brothers, Lawrence H. Langley and his wife, Sue, of Waddington, NY, Charles Langley and his wife, Amber, of Ogdensburg, NY, Paul Langley and his significant other, Mary, of Ogdensburg, NY, Greg Langley of Ogdensburg, NY and Michael Langley of Ogdensburg, NY; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ronald was born on February 11, 1963, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Lawrence H. and Ruth C. (Bergeron) Langley. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy until 1980. He joined the United States Air Force in 1980 and attend a Tech School for electronics and B52 Bomber Flight Simulators, he was honorably discharged in 1983. Ronald then went on to attend Suny Canton from 1986 to 1988 for Electrical Engineering, he worked at Fort Drum as a laborer during the summers. Ronald was first employed at Mitell as a technician from 1989 to 2001, he then worked various jobs until his employment at ACCO International Brands as a machine operator from 2003 to 2008. He later went to work for St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a mental health worker and therapy aide before retiring in 2019. Ronald married Debra Martin on November 22, 2021, at City Hall in Ogdensburg, NY.

Ronald enjoyed golfing, football, and reading. He loved animals, especially his dogs, and spending time with his family and friends.

Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, PO BOX 555, Ogdensburg NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.