ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Kepner, 77, longtime resident of Adams, died Thursday January 26, 2023 at her home where she had been under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Her complete obituary will follow next week.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

